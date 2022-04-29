ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.
DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019.
Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Albany County
- CVS, 885 Central Avenue, Albany
- Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham
- Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street
- Elm Avenue Park. 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar
- Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue
- Albany County Sheriff Public Safety Building, 58 Verda Ave, Voorheesville
- RCS Community Library, 95 Main Street, Ravena
Saratoga County
- New York State Police, 301 Ballard Road, Gansevoort
- Ballston Spa Police Department, 30 Bath Street
- CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville
- Saratoga Police Department, 474 Broadway
- Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9
- Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard
Schenectady County
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle
- Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street
- Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road
- Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street
- Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady
Rensselaer County
- Troy Police Department, 55 State Street
- East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
- North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy
- Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place
- West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43
- Walgreens, 1645 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton
- Hoosick Falls Police Department. 24 Main Street
Columbia County
- Hudson Police Department, 701a Union Street
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson
- Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street
Greene County
- Coxsackie Police Department, 119 Mansion Street
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 45 Haverly Memorial Drive
- CVS, 7600 Route 32, Cairo
- Windham Police Department, 317 Route 296, Hensonville
Montgomery County
- Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville
Fulton County
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 2712 Route 29, Johnstown
- Johnstown Police Department, 33 E Main Street #41
- Gloversville Police Department, 3 Frontage Road
Warren County
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George
Washington County
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward
Schoharie County
- SUNY Cobleskill, 137 West Main Street
Bennington County
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington
- Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street
- Winhall Police Department, 113 Route 30
Berkshire County
- Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street