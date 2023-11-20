ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season is ramping up with Thanksgiving just around the corner. If you celebrate Christmas, you may be looking for a place to cut down your own tree.

Many Christmas tree farms open after Thanksgiving on Black Friday. Here is where you can cut down or buy a pre-cut Christmas tree around the Capital Region.

Bob’s Trees, 1227 West Galway Road in Hagaman

Bob’s Trees has pre-cut trees, cut-your-own trees, a gift shop, reindeer, a cafe, and a visit from Santa in weekends. The tree farm is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Christmas.

Ellms Family Farm, 448 Charlton Road in Ballston Spa

Ellms Family Farm opens for the 2023 tree season on November 24. The farm offers cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, as well as wreaths. Santa also makes an appearance on weekends.

Ellms Family Farm will be open Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The farm will be open until December 22 unless they sell out.

Goode Trees, 1179 Goode Road in Ballston

Goode Trees is opening on November 24 for pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, as well as wreaths. The farm will then be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until they are sold out.

McDonough’s Farm, 28 Gilligan Road in East Greenbush

McDonough’s Farm has pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. The farm opened on November 18. For November, McDonough’s is open the 22nd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 24th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 25th and 26th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 27th and the 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reilly’s Farm, 149 Clarks Chapel Road in Nassau

Reilly’s Farm is open for pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, as well as wreaths, Christmas decorations and more. Santa will be at the farm November 26 and December 2, as well as animals. After Black Friday they are open seven days a week until sold out.

River Bend Christmas Tree Farm, 164 East River Drive in Lake Luzerne

River Bend Christmas Tree Farm is opening for the tree season on November 24. The farm has pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, wreaths, Christmas decorations and maple syrup products. River Bend Christmas Tree Farm will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Christmas or until they sell out of trees.

Bailey Family Christmas Trees, 530 Center Cambridge Road in Cambridge

Bailey Family Christmas Trees is opening to tree season on November 24 at 9 a.m. They’ll then be open every day except Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends until they’re sold out.

Herba’s Tree Farm, 671 County Route 106 in Amsterdam

Herba’s Tree Farm has cut-your-own and fresh cut trees, as well as wreaths. The farm is open Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goderie’s Tree Farm, 338 County Highway 106 in Johnstown

Goderie’s Tree Farm is open starting November 24 for pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. They also have wreaths and kissing balls. The farms will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekday cut-your-own will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Tree Farm, 313 Pleasant Valley Road in Bennington, Vermont

Pleasant Valley Tree Farm has cut-your-own and pre-cut Christmas trees. The farm opens on November 24 and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll close some time in December depending on if they sell out of trees or not.