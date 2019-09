LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a new study published in the journal Science, North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.

Scientists studied 529 bird species, with the help of data from decades of monitoring from researchers and birdwatchers.

Common birds like sparrows, warblers and blackbirds were cited as being on the decline.

Habitat loss and cats were flagged as factors for the decline.