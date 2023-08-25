ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the end of August, which means apple picking season is upon us! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.

Orchards in the area pick different types of apples at different times throughout the season. If you’re looking for a specific type of apple, make sure to check what apples are being picked ahead of time.

Here’s where you can go apple picking in the Capital Region, as well as when the orchards open for the season.

Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Road in Altamont Apple picking season officially opens on September 2

Stanton’s Feura Farm, 210 Onesquethaw Creek Road in Feura Bush Early apple picking starts September 9 and 10, while the season officially starts on September 16 and 17

Bowman Orchards, 147 Sugar Hill Road in Rexford Apple picking season is already underway

Riverview Orchards, 660 Riverview Road in Rexford Apple picking opens on September 5

Best Berry Farm, 1078 Best Road in East Greenbush No date set yet

Kristy’s Barn, 2385 Brookview Road in Schodack Apple picking starts September 10

DeVoe’s Rainbow Orchards, 1569 Route 9 in Halfmoon Apple picking starts in September

Saratoga Apple, 1174 Route 29 in Schuylerville Apple picking starts in September

Samascott Orchards, 5 Sunset Avenue in Kinderhook Apple picking season is already underway

Windy Hill Orchard, 1297 Brookview Station Road in Castleton Apple picking opens on September 8

McWhorter’s Orchard, 5635 Route 40 in Argyle No date set yet

Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road in Granville No date set yet

Sand Flats Orchard, 371 Martin Road in Fonda Apple picking season starts in September

Bellinger’s Orchard LLC, 685 Argersinger Road in Fultonville Apple picking opens on August 26

Love Apple Farm, 1421 Route 9H in Ghent Apple picking is already underway

Boehm Farm LLC, 233 County Route 26 in Climax Apple picking is already underway



A May freeze impacted some apple orchard crops in the area. At Indian Ladder Farms, they were only mildly affected with some apples appearing to have scars on them. However, Terrace Mountain Apple Orchard in Schoharie will not be offering pick-your-own apples this year due to the freeze.