QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the first measurable snowfall hitting the Capital Region, some are thinking about hitting the slopes. The ski resorts in the area are making snow and getting ready to open.
While some ski resorts are already open or opening very soon, others have not announced an opening date yet. Make sure to check back for updates as more openings are announced.
Killington Resort
- Opened for the season on November 3
- Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Peak Days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 4763 Killington Road in Killington, Vermont
Jiminy Peak
- Planning to open on Friday, November 24
- Will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Address: 37 Corey Road in Hancock, Massachusetts
Gore Mountain
- Opening day is set for Saturday, November 25
- Will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 793 Peaceful Valley Road in North Creek
West Mountain
- Hoping to open in early December
- Address: 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury
Royal Mountain
- Projected opening first weekend in December
- Address: 3072 Route 10 in Johnstown
McCauley Mountain
- Opening in early/mid-December
- Address: 300 McCauley Road in Old Forge
Maple Ski Ridge
- No opening date announced yet
- Celebrating 60th anniversary this year
- Address: 2725 Mariaville Road in Schenectady
Willard Mountain
- No opening date announced yet
- Address: 77 Intervale Road in Greenwich
Hunter Mountain
- No opening date announced yet
- Address: 64 Klein Avenue in Hunter
Windham Mountain
- No opening date announced yet
- Address: 19 Resort Drive in Windham
Bousquet Mountain
- No opening date announced yet
- Address: 101 Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield, Massachusetts