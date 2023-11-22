QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the first measurable snowfall hitting the Capital Region, some are thinking about hitting the slopes. The ski resorts in the area are making snow and getting ready to open.

While some ski resorts are already open or opening very soon, others have not announced an opening date yet. Make sure to check back for updates as more openings are announced.

Killington Resort

Opened for the season on November 3

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Peak Days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 4763 Killington Road in Killington, Vermont

Jiminy Peak

Planning to open on Friday, November 24

Will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Address: 37 Corey Road in Hancock, Massachusetts

Gore Mountain

Opening day is set for Saturday, November 25

Will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 793 Peaceful Valley Road in North Creek

West Mountain

Hoping to open in early December

Address: 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury

Royal Mountain

Projected opening first weekend in December

Address: 3072 Route 10 in Johnstown

McCauley Mountain

Opening in early/mid-December

Address: 300 McCauley Road in Old Forge

Maple Ski Ridge

No opening date announced yet

Celebrating 60th anniversary this year

Address: 2725 Mariaville Road in Schenectady

Willard Mountain

No opening date announced yet

Address: 77 Intervale Road in Greenwich

Hunter Mountain

No opening date announced yet

Address: 64 Klein Avenue in Hunter

Windham Mountain

No opening date announced yet

Address: 19 Resort Drive in Windham

Bousquet Mountain