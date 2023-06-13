ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With summer quickly approaching, you might be looking for somewhere to stay cool as temperatures start to rise. Here’s where you can find splash pads and pools around the Capital Region, as well as when they’ll be opening for the season.

Albany

The pools and spray pads in Albany will open on June 26 and close on Labor Day. The Lincoln Park Pool and Swinburne Park Spray Pad will be closed for summer 2023.

Pools

Mater Christi Pool, 1134 New Scotland Road. Open 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Albany High School Pool, 700 Washington Avenue. Open 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Arbor Hill Pool, 50 Lark Street. Open 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Spray Pads

The spray pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Black Lives Matter Park Spray Pad, 484 Livingston Avenue

Colonie Street Park Spray Pad

Hackett Park Spray Pad, North First Street

Krank Park Spray Pad, 65 First Avenue

Lincoln Park Spray Pad, 701 Lincoln Park Road

North Swan Street Park Spray Pad, 52 Second Street

Sheridan Park Spray Pad

Ridgefield Park Spray Pad (new this year)

Rosemont Park Spray Pad (new this year)

Troy

The South Troy swimming pool, located on 4th Street between Tyler Street and Harrison Street, is set to open in July. The pool will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Knickerbacker Pool will stay closed for the summer.

Spray pads

The spray pads will be open from sunrise to sunset except Riverfront Park, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7th Avenue Park (North Central), 7th and Ingalls Avenue

Frear Park, near Frear Park Ice Rink

Knickerbacker Park (Lansingburgh), 7th and 104th Street

Prospect Park (Mt. Ida), 65 Prospect Park Road

Riverfront Park (Downtown), River Street/Front Street

Corliss Park (Lansingburgh), 1100 8th Avenue

Schenectady

Schenectady pools will be opening at the end of June and close for the season at the end of August. The city’s splash pads opened for the season on June 6 in Tribute Park and Wallingford Park. Woodlawn Park will be opening soon.

A new accessible splash pad, located at the Schenectady Jewish Community Center, also newly-opened for the summer. The center is located at 2565 Balltown Road.

Pools

Central Park Pool, open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Front Street Pool, open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

Quackenbush Pool, open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

Niskayuna

Blatnick Park at 2555 River Road has a splash pad that is already open for the season from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. The Niskayuna Town Pool, located at 2682 Aqueduct Road, opens mid-June and is limited to town residents.

Colonie

The pool and splash pad at Colonie Mohawk River Park, located at 71 Schermerhorn Road, is officially opening for the summer on June 16 and will be closing on September 4, weather permitting. Both will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Watervliet

The pool and splash pad at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 1530 2nd Avenue, will be opening on June 26. The pool is open to Watervliet residents and will be open Monday through Saturday. You can buy pool passes on the Watervliet website.

Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Springs splash pads at the Saratoga Springs Recreation Center playground, Veterans Memorial Park on Geyser Road, and in the East and West Side recreation fields opened Memorial Day weekend.

You can go swimming at the Victoria Pool and Peerless Pool in Saratoga Spa State Park, which will be opening at the end of June. In 2022, the pools were open from 10 a.m.. to 6 p.m. daily.

Clifton Park

The Barney Road Pool and Locust Lane Pool opened Memorial Day weekend. Those pools are open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

The Country Knolls Pool opening was delayed due to a liner replacement project. An opening day has not been announced yet. The pools are limited to town residents.

Halfmoon

The Halfmoon Spray Park, located in Halfmoon Town Park at 162 Route 236, opened Memorial Day weekend. The spray pad is daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amsterdam

The City of Amsterdam opened a new splash pad at Veteran’s Park on June 12. The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The city pool, also located in Veteran’s Park, opens in late June.