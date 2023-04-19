ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With summer quickly approaching, some mini-golf courses are already open for the season, while others are preparing to open. Here’s when the Capital Region’s mini-golf courses opened or when they are going to open.
- Pirate’s Hideout, 175 Guideboard Road in Waterford
- Opened March 24
- The Fun Spot, 1035 Route 9 in Queensbury
- Opened in April
- FunPlex Fun Park, 589 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush
- Opened April 1
- Players Park, 1012 Ballston Lake Road in Clifton Park
- Opened April 7
- All 4 Fun, 1050 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
- Opened April 12
- Goony Golf, 2059 Route 9 in Lake George
- Opened April 13
- The Wind-Chill Factory & Mini-Golf, 3 Trieble Avenue in Ballston Spa
- Opened April 14
- Hillbilly Fun Park, 10375 Route 149 in Fort Ann
- Opening April 28
- Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, 1089 Route 9 in Queensbury and 2115 Route 9 in Lake George
- Opening the last week of April
- Gobbler’s Knob Family Fun Park, 3793 Route 145 in Cobleskill
- Opening May 12
- Around the World Miniature Golf, 72 Beach Road in Lake George
- Opening the second week of May
- Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, 556 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs
- Opening May 20
- Lumberjack Pass Miniature Golf, 1511 Route 9 in Lake George
- Opening in June
- Dan’s Miniature Golf, 14 Round Lake Road in Ballston Lake
- No opening date announced yet
- Grandview Mini Golf, 291 Houseman Street in Mayfield
- No opening date announced yet