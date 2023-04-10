ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring has spung and that means the Capital Region’s drive-in movie theaters will soon be opening. Here’s when the area drive-ins will be opening for the 2023 season.

  • Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theatre, 10699 Route 9W in Coxsackie
    • Opening April 14
  • El Rancho Drive-In, 6070 Route 5 in Palatine Bridge
    • Opening April 14
  • Malta Drive-In Theatre, 2785 Route 9 in Malta
    • Opening April 21
  • Hollywood Drive-In Theatre, 9270 Route 66 in Averill Park
    • Opening April 21
  • Ozoner 29 Drive-In, 837 Route 29 in Broadalbin
    • Opening April 21
  • Hathaway’s Twin Drive-In Theatre, 4762 Route 67 in North Hoosick
    • Opening April 28
  • Glen Twin Drive-In, 983 Route 9 in Queensbury
    • Opening May 5
  • Greenville Drive-In, 10700 State Route 32 in Greenville
    • Public screenings start June 30
  • Jericho Drive-In, 21 Jericho Road in Glenmont
    • No opening date announced yet