ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring has spung and that means the Capital Region’s drive-in movie theaters will soon be opening. Here’s when the area drive-ins will be opening for the 2023 season.
- Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theatre, 10699 Route 9W in Coxsackie
- Opening April 14
- El Rancho Drive-In, 6070 Route 5 in Palatine Bridge
- Opening April 14
- Malta Drive-In Theatre, 2785 Route 9 in Malta
- Opening April 21
- Hollywood Drive-In Theatre, 9270 Route 66 in Averill Park
- Opening April 21
- Ozoner 29 Drive-In, 837 Route 29 in Broadalbin
- Opening April 21
- Hathaway’s Twin Drive-In Theatre, 4762 Route 67 in North Hoosick
- Opening April 28
- Glen Twin Drive-In, 983 Route 9 in Queensbury
- Opening May 5
- Greenville Drive-In, 10700 State Route 32 in Greenville
- Public screenings start June 30
- Jericho Drive-In, 21 Jericho Road in Glenmont
- No opening date announced yet