ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring break is coming up for many schools in the area, and for many, that means going on vacation. With the spike in gas prices over the past month, you may be paying more than you originally planned.

According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.19. Compared to a year ago, the average price was $2.87. In the Albany area, gas prices currently average $4.23 per gallon when a year ago they averaged $2.87.

Using GasBuddy’s Trip Cost Calculator, you can estimate how much you’ll be spending on gas one-way or round-trip. The calculator allows you to put in your vehicle information, which determines your tank size and miles per gallon for city and highway. It also shows you which gas stations along your route you can stop at with the cheapest gas.

If you’re traveling from the Capital Region to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for spring break with a car that gets about 34 miles per gallon, you’ll be spending about $171.65 on gas round-trip. If you were to have taken this trip a year ago, you would have spent about $131.02 on gas.

If you’re traveling by car to a destination farther away, such as Los Angeles, California, that will cost you about $665.10 round-trip. In April 2021, the same trip would have cost about $543.48.

Here are more spring break destinations and how much it’ll cost you in gas round-tip:

Virginia Beach, Virginia Average current price: $109.17 Average price in April 2021: $80.95

Washington, DC Average current price: $78.93 Average price in April 2021: $61.93

Louisville, Kentucky Average current price: $183.69 Average price in April 2021: $135.18

Nashville, Tennesee Average current price: $216.39 Average price in April 2021: $157.87

Charlotte, North Carolina Average current price: $164.71 Average price in April 2021: $120.34

Atlanta, Georgia Average current price: $217.39 Average price in April 2021: $164.14

Orlando, Florida Average current price: $253.66 Average price in April 2021: $199.72

Miami, Florida Average current price: $300.81 Average price in April 2021: $233.45

Dallas, Texas Average current price: $352.22 Average price in April 2021: $253.06



If you want to figure out how much gas is going to cost for a trip you’re taking, visit Gasbuddy’s Trip Cost Calculator website.