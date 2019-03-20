What you need to know about the Spectrum settlement

If you subscribe to internet or cable services through Charter/Spectrum you may be entitled to some money back from the company. In 2017, the Attorney General’s office in New York claimed Charter failed to deliver internet speeds they had promised to their subscribers.

As a part of their settlement with the state, approximately 2.2 million spectrum customers in NY will receive either; three months of free HBO or six months of free Showtime.

The settlement also includes direct restitution of $62.5 million for more than 700,000 active subscribers, who will each receive between $75 and $150

Current internet service subscribers who leased a DOCSIS 2.0 modem on a tier of 20 Mbps or higher or an 802.11n wireless router on a tier of 200 Mbps or higher, or who subscribed to a legacy Time Warner Cable plan of 100 Mbps or higher (as of February 1, 2017) will receive a credit of $75. Further, subscribers who leased a DOCSIS 2.0 modem on a tier of 20 Mbps or higher for 24 months or more will receive an additional credit.



Subscribers do not have to fill out any paperwork to obtain the credit but must contact Spectrum to receive the streaming services.

Consumers have until May 30, 2019, to contact Spectrum.

If you need more information on how to collect your credit you can contact Spectrum at 1-833-422-8795.

More information on the settlement can be found here.

