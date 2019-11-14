What you need to know about HEAP

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you need help paying for heat this winter, you can now apply for HEAP, or the Home Energy Assistance Program.

State officials said more than $338 million in funding is available for residents statewide. You can receive up to $726 per month in benefits depending on income and household size.

If you live with someone who is under the age of six or with someone who is 60 year or older, you may be eligible to qualify.

Those who work at the Albany County Department of Social Services said they want to help provide assistance to those who need it.

“If there is an emergency and they have a shut off or less than quarter of a tank of oil, they should come to the department of social services,” Deputy Commissioner Lisa Freedman said.

To apply for HEAP, you can stop into the Albany County Department of Social Services or you can apply online.