ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recycling has become a part of our daily lives. Whether you recycle through a paid waste management service, your city’s recycling program, or if you bring your recyclables to a transfer station yourself, there are a few uniform rules in the Capital Region for what can and cannot be recycled or put in your recycling bin.
County Waste & Recycling, Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling, and WM are three paid waste management services that have almost uniform recycling rules. The City of Albany also has its own recycling program for residents. The program doesn’t allow pizza boxes to be recycled, while the paid services do.
In some places, recycling is mandatory. In Saratoga County, the recycling of newspapers, plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, and metal cans is required or you could be fined. According to the legislation, fines for residential and commercial users are different but can range from $100 to $1,000, and can even include jail time.
Here’s where you can bring your recyclables if you live in Saratoga County:
- Transfer Station at 41 Weibel Avenue in Saratoga Springs
- Transfer Station at 115 Heath Road in Corinth
- Transfer Station at 217 Vischer Ferry Road in Rexford
- Transfer Station at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa
- Transfer Station at 1545 Route 9 in South Glens Falls
Many places now have single-stream recycling, which means you don’t have to separate the types of items before placing them in your bin. County Waste & Recycling, Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling, WM, and Albany’s recycling program are all single-stream.
Items that can be put in your recycling bin
- Plastic: bottles, containers, prescription pill bottles, jugs, tubs,
- Paper: egg cartons, juice cartons, cardboard, lightweight cardboard boxes, newspapers, magazines, loose paper, phone books, junk mail, paper towel rolls, toilet paper rolls, pizza boxes (for paid services: empty, not greasy), bags
- Metal: Cans, spray cans (cooking or hairspray), foil pie plates, foil trays, tin containers
- Glass: Wine and liquor bottles, canning jars, food and beverage jars
Items that cannot be put in your recycling bin
- Plastic bags
- Polystyrene foam
- Packaging materials
- Wax-coated cardboard
- Food and liquids
- Batteries
- Electronics
- Clothing or other textile materials
- Clothes hangers
- Broken glass
- Christmas lights
- Diapers
- Leather
- Light bulbs
- Scrap metal
- Paint cans
- Toys
- Wood
- Yard waste
- Needles and syringes
Everything placed in your recycling bin should be cleaned out and washed beforehand. If you have any questions, you can always check with your recycling program or service to see if an item can be recycled or not.