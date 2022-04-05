ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recycling has become a part of our daily lives. Whether you recycle through a paid waste management service, your city’s recycling program, or if you bring your recyclables to a transfer station yourself, there are a few uniform rules in the Capital Region for what can and cannot be recycled or put in your recycling bin.

County Waste & Recycling, Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling, and WM are three paid waste management services that have almost uniform recycling rules. The City of Albany also has its own recycling program for residents. The program doesn’t allow pizza boxes to be recycled, while the paid services do.

In some places, recycling is mandatory. In Saratoga County, the recycling of newspapers, plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, and metal cans is required or you could be fined. According to the legislation, fines for residential and commercial users are different but can range from $100 to $1,000, and can even include jail time.

Here’s where you can bring your recyclables if you live in Saratoga County:

Transfer Station at 41 Weibel Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Transfer Station at 115 Heath Road in Corinth

Transfer Station at 217 Vischer Ferry Road in Rexford

Transfer Station at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa

Transfer Station at 1545 Route 9 in South Glens Falls

Many places now have single-stream recycling, which means you don’t have to separate the types of items before placing them in your bin. County Waste & Recycling, Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling, WM, and Albany’s recycling program are all single-stream.

Items that can be put in your recycling bin

Plastic: bottles, containers, prescription pill bottles, jugs, tubs,

Paper: egg cartons, juice cartons, cardboard, lightweight cardboard boxes, newspapers, magazines, loose paper, phone books, junk mail, paper towel rolls, toilet paper rolls, pizza boxes (for paid services: empty, not greasy), bags

Metal: Cans, spray cans (cooking or hairspray), foil pie plates, foil trays, tin containers

Glass: Wine and liquor bottles, canning jars, food and beverage jars

Items that cannot be put in your recycling bin

Plastic bags

Polystyrene foam

Packaging materials

Wax-coated cardboard

Food and liquids

Batteries

Electronics

Clothing or other textile materials

Clothes hangers

Broken glass

Christmas lights

Diapers

Leather

Light bulbs

Scrap metal

Paint cans

Toys

Wood

Yard waste

Needles and syringes

Everything placed in your recycling bin should be cleaned out and washed beforehand. If you have any questions, you can always check with your recycling program or service to see if an item can be recycled or not.