What to do if you spot this white caterpillar in the Capital Region

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s called the hickory tussock moth caterpillar and is native to the area. You can spot it easily by the bright white color, but experts say don’t touch it.

That’s because some people who are sensitive to the insect can get an itchy rash by coming in contact. Only a small number of people are likely to see a reaction, but local experts advise against touching it.

Luckily, the caterpillar isn’t invasive so there’s no immediate threat to the environment. However, the DEC is tracking the insect.

Additionally, there’s no reason to be worried about your furry friends. It’s unlikely the caterpillar will have any effect on pets.