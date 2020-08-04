Western Avenue closed due to flooding

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Western Avenue has been closed in both directions between Fuller Rd and Schoolhouse Rd in front of Stuyvesant Plaza Due to flooding.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga