Western Avenue closed due to flooding

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Western Avenue has been closed in both directions between Fuller Rd and Schoolhouse Rd in front of Stuyvesant Plaza Due to flooding.
Western Ave is CLOSED both directions between Fuller Rd and Schoolhouse Rd in front of Stuyvesant Plaza Due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Yd5QcNc4Y8— Guilderland Police (@guilderlandpd) August 4, 2020
