Westerlo man arrested as fire engulfs his home

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before 9 pm Tuesday night, Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s office and multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a home that had become fully engulfed in flames.

As fire crews were attempting to fight the fire, 35-year-old William Furman, the owner and resident of the home attempted to re-enter the building.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says Furman was detained for his safety and the safety of others.

Furman is accused of damaging a Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle by kicking and breaking a rear window. Deputies say he also resisted aid from Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical personnel which caused one Emergency Medical Technician to become injured.

Furman was charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree (a class D Felony), one charge of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (a class E Felony), one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration (a class A Misdemeanor), and one count of Resisting Arrest (a class A Misdemeanor).

Furman was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sheriff in lieu of $50,000 Cash or $100,000 Bond. He is due back in Westerlo Court on Friday, June 28.