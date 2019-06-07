West Point identifies cadet killed in training accident

WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Point has identified the cadet killed in a rollover crash at the U.S. Military Academy’s training area on Thursday.

22-year-old Cadet Christopher Morgan, Class of 2020 died from his injuries at the scene on Wednesday after the light medium tactical vehicle he and other cadets were riding in as part of summer training overturned on Route 293.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U. S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

West Point officials say Morgan, of West Orange, New Jersey, was studying Law and Legal Studies and was a recruited athlete on the Army Wresting team.

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward. “He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

The Corps of Cadets will hold a vigil in Morgan’s honor Friday night. A memorial ceremony and private funeral service will be held at the academy next week.