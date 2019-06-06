West Point cadet killed, 21 injured in training rollover

WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Point officials say one cadet was killed and 22 people were injured when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned on Route 293.

A West Point spokesperson says there was a crash involving a light medium tactic vehicle.

Parents of cadets in training at West Poiint are flooding to social media trying to find out information regarding the crash.

One mother says her daughter is a cadet and left the barracks for a 10 day training on Saturday. She says her daughter left behind her cell phone so there is no way to know she was involved in the crash.

West Point is responding to concerned parents on Twitter saying they cannot confirm which training group was involved in the tragedy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the following statement:

“My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning. These courageous cadets and soldiers represent the best of New York State and our country, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery in choosing to serve our country and protect our freedoms. This incident is made all the more heart wrenching as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, a day where we remember those who gave their lives for our country. I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene right now and am directing the State Office of Emergency Management to provide any resources necessary to assist. On behalf of all New Yorkers, we pray for a speedy recovery for those involved and we share in the sorrow experienced by their loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

West Point says all the injured are being cared for at local hospitals.