ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The West Albany Fire Department will be escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus down the streets of West Albany on December 17. The route will begin at 9 a.m. from Traditional Lane and Georgian Lane, and will eventually finish at Wilkins Ave.
There will be a live tracker that the fire department will share on its Facebook page. Those who want to take a picture with Santa are asked to come to the end of their driveway as the fire department is unable to come up to each individual house.
The route:
1) Traditional Lane, Georgian Terrace
2) Castle Ct, Wedgewood Dr, Chateau Ct, Roman Ct.
3) Russell Road, Lower Sand Creek Road, Van Rensselaer Rd, Lower Exchange St Area
4) Sand Creek Road (To Wilkins), Old Meyers Drive
5) Carol Ann Dr, Susan Lane, Van Dyke Ct, Clit Ct
6) Wilkins (to Dowling Rd), Dowling Road, Lisa Ct
7) Wilkins (To Venus Dr), Venus Dr (to Wilkins)
7) Morone Pl
8 ) Oakwood Dr, Oakwood Dr W, North Ct
9) Osborne Rd, Nancy Theresa Terr
10) Osborne Rd (To Stonegate)
11) Stonegate Ct, White Rock Circle, Old Birch Ln
12) Willowdale Terr
13) Sand Creek Rd(To Marriner Ave)
14) Marriner Ave, Pinewood Pl
15) McNutt Ave(btw Pinewood Pl & Sand Creek)
16) Fredrick Ave(To Dory Ln)
17) Dory Ln, Roe Ave, Smith Ave
18) Campagna Dr(To Winifred Dr)
19) Victory Dr, Louis Ave
20) Drake Court
21) Harwich Dr, Karl Ct, Garfield Ave, Haley Ct
22) Kennedy Dr, Burlwood Dr, Chriswood Dr, Pfeil Ave
23) Brickley Drive
*BREAK FOR MILK AND COOKIES! 1 HR*
25) Warwick Dr, Rondack Rd, Amboy Dr, Norbrick Dr
26) Admiral St, Ensign Pl, Commodore St, Birch Tree Rd, Brigadier St & Adams Dr
27) Linton Ave, University St, Crestone Rd
28) Exchange St(From Linton to Jon Michael W entrance)
29) Jon Michael Terr, Lynn Ct
30) Exchange to Osborne
31) Leach Ave, Joseph Ave
32) Osborne to Brayton
33) Brayton St, Reynolds St
34) Laing St, Undine St, Barthol St, Launfal St, Norton St
35) Cramond St
36) Corthell St to Osborne
37) Offord St to Cramond
38) Cramond to Central right onto Reynolds
39) Reynolds back up to Brayton St
40) Cross Over to Braintree St
41) Braintree St to Winthrop St right onto Quincy St
42) Osborne to Milton St left onto Milton
43) Milton to Fairfield left onto Weymouth St right onto Winthrop
44) On Winthrop left onto Quincy St left onto Weymouth to Fairfield
45) Pierce St, Natick St, Braintree st, Newton St
46) Fairfield to Wendfair Terr
47) Wendfair Terr, Wendell Dr
48) Osborne(From Wendell – Sand Creek)
49) Exchange, Prospect, North St, Sunnyside)
50) Wilkins Ave (btw Sand Creek – Exchange)