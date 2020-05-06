Latest News

WellNow Urgent Care now offering two types of COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting May 6, WellNow Urgent Care locations in the Capital Region will offer two types of COVID-19 tests. 

The options include Molecular PCR and antibody serology testing. The molecular test requires a nasal swab similar to flu testing, while antibody testing uses blood samples. 

Testing is offered seven days a week to those who have or recently had COVID-19 symptoms. 

