WellNow Urgent Care now offering two types of COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting May 6, WellNow Urgent Care locations in the Capital Region will offer two types of COVID-19 tests.

The options include Molecular PCR and antibody serology testing. The molecular test requires a nasal swab similar to flu testing, while antibody testing uses blood samples.

Testing is offered seven days a week to those who have or recently had COVID-19 symptoms.

