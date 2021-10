COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WellNow Urgent Care is opening a new location in Cobleskill that will be dedicated to COVID-19 testing.

The new location is at 721 East Main St. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled online.

The location is providing PCR testing center for asymptomatic patients

The new center is the sixteenth location to be dedicated as a COVID-19 testing center.