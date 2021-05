ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WellNow Urgent Care is promising same day or next day COVID-19 PCR test results, which is faster than the average turnaround time of two to four days.

The tests will be processed at WellNow’s in-house labs to speed up the return on the results.

WellNow offers PCR and rapid testing. No appointment is necessary at all of their Capital Region locations. Antibody testing is also available.