ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 18, two famous anime show voice actors will be heading to Heroes Hideout at the Colonie Center for a meet and greet event. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can meet Michael Yurchak and Neil Kaplan and get autographs and photos taken.

Yurchak is most known for voicing Tobi/Obito Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden and Jet the Hawk from Sonic. Yurchak has also voiced characters in many video games and has made appearances in shows and films such as Modern Family and Super Troopers 2.

Fans of anime will probably recognize Neil Kaplan’s name. Some notable works include voicing Optimus Prime in Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Hawkmon in Digimon, Magath in Attack on Titan, Captain Yamamoto in Bleach, and Madara Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden.

Below are individual signing fees at the meet and greet: