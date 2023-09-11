WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Westerlo is ushering in the autumn season with its third annual fall festival on September 16. The family-friendly celebration will be held at the Westerlo Town Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

There will be free activities for kids, including games, face painting, and pumpkins. Families are also encouraged to sign their children up for the scarecrow contest. Judging will commence at 5 p.m., and a prize will be awarded!

The Town of Westerlo is also seeking baking enthusiasts to partake in the fall pie contest. Similar to the scarecrow contest, judging will take place at the festival. There will be a prize awarded.

Contact the Town Clerk’s office to sign up for either contest. There will also be vendors, food, and music at the festival.