Weekend ramp closures at Northway Exit 17 in Moreau

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of weekend ramp closures ay Exit 17 of the Adirondack Northway in Saratoga County. The Exit 17 off-ramp to southbound Route 9 and the southbound Route 9 on-ramp to the southbound Northway will be fully closed from Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. until Monday, November 1 at 6 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured to Exit 16 for Ballard Road, where they can turn left and loop around to take the northbound Northway to reach Exit 17 and Route 9. Motorists will also be detoured south to Ballard Road in Wilton, where they can turn left to reach the next southbound Northway interchange.

The ramp closures are part of a project to enhance the interchange and build a new bridge on Route 9.

DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane when safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

