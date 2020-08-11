Wedding industry gets a win in court battle against NY State

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brides and grooms received a win after courts rejected Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order that limited weddings to 50 people.

The ruling would allow wedding venues like Michael Fusco’s, Franklin Plaza, to allow guests at 50 percent capacity. 50 percent capacity is something restaurants have already been green lit to do.

“Friends, vendors, brides — you know, everybody’s calling because they see this as a victory, and it is a step in the right direction. We know the governor’s going to appeal it, so it’s positive,” Fusco said.

For the time being, Franklin Plaza won’t allow more than the 50 guest limit at their weddings.

“We don’t want to jeopardize losing liquor licenses or being in trouble or being fined. You know, we want to do things the right way,” Fusco said.

Bride-to-be Alexandra Sinicropi’s held out hope until the last minute that the 200 guests originally invited to her wedding would still be able to come.

“It’s hard because I still get RSVP’s back saying yes, and people in the area saying yes, and it kills me,” Sinicropi said.

Sinicropi’s wedding will be held at Franklin Plaza at the end of August.

“I can’t wait, but it’s so hard, it’s so hard. It’s been very hard,” Sinicropi said.

For now, guests must wear masks at Franklin Plaza when they get up from the table and hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building,

The biggest change for wedding venues caused by the pandemic is there’s no dancing allowed. That includes the couple’s first dance.

“I’m just looking for equality — to be equal to restaurants that are open at 50 percent knowing we can do the same thing. At weddings, with no dancing and no big cocktails and just doing sit-down dinners, we are no different than what they are doing right now,” Fusco said.

Fusco said the pandemic has hit the wedding industry hard. Since mid-March, the venue’s only held four weddings.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES