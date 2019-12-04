Wedding band mystery: White gold band found at local grocery store

1  of  2
(GUILDERLAND, N.Y.) — The search is on to find the owner of a white gold wedding band found in a Capital Region grocery store.

Facebook user Michele Arel Fleming said in a public post Tuesday that she found the wedding band at the Hannaford Coin Star in Guilderland.

The band is 14k white gold with the inscription: “Pat Love Always Jim 6-20-70”.

Fleming asked for the post to be shared to track down the owner of the lost priceless piece of jewlery. As of Wednesday at noon, the post had been shared almost 300 times.

Anyone with information about the potential owners of the band should send Fleming a message on Facebook.

