Weather cancels coronavirus testing at McClellan site in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mobile testing of the coronavirus will be canceled in the City of Schenectady on Friday, May 1 due to pending stormy weather.
The testing site at the McClellan campus has conducted close to 600 tests in one week.
Community testing will resume on Saturday because of a partnership with Hometown Health at their office on State Street.
The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who would like to be tested should call ahead to Hometown Health Scheduling Hotline.
