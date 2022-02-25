WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet’s Fire and Ice Winter Festival is still on for Friday night despite the snowstorm, said Mayor Charles Patricelli. The Capital Region is getting hit with around 8 to 12 inches of snow, which is expected to taper off by 8 p.m.

The event is February 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hudson Shores Park. It’s an adult-only event for those 21 and up. Bracelets will be sold for $5 for alcohol purchases and tastings.

The event includes:

Food vendors

Alcoholic beverages

Habana Cigar Shop

Bonfires

Ice carving

Chainsaw wood carving

A fire juggling act

A trolley service to and from the park

No outside food or beverages are allowed. Attendees are strongly urged to use ride sharing services since parking will be limited.

More information can be found on the Watervliet Parks Committee Facebook page.