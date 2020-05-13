Watervliet police looking for missing girl

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is searching for a girl, who was reported missing.
Bryanna was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 500-block of 14th Street.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie with Spongebob on it, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to Bryanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
