Watervliet police looking for missing girl

Local
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is searching for a girl, who was reported missing.

Bryanna was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 500-block of 14th Street.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie with Spongebob on it, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to Bryanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

