Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Watervliet police locate missing girl

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department said they have located the girl who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Previously, Bryanna was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 500-block of 14th Street.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie with Spongebob on it, and white sneakers.

Police said she was located as of Wednesday morning.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak