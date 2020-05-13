Watervliet police locate missing girl

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department said they have located the girl who was reported missing Tuesday evening.
Previously, Bryanna was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 500-block of 14th Street.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie with Spongebob on it, and white sneakers.
Police said she was located as of Wednesday morning.
