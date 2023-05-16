One of the main actions you can take to protect your car is to never leave it running unattended.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Watervliet Police Department, there has been a rise in thefts of belongings left in cars. There are also more vehicle thefts involving cars being left running unattended. Thieves get into the car due to doors being left unlocked or open windows.

To avoid thefts and to protect your car and belongings, police suggest following these tips:

Do not leave your car unlocked

Do not leave spare keys or a key fob inside your vehicle

Do not leave your windows open

Park in a well-lit area if possible

Do not leave the title or important documents inside

Store valuables out of sight

Never leave your car running unattended

If you witness suspicious activity, contact the Watervliet Police Department immediately at (518) 270-3833 or dial 9-1-1.