WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl, who was reported missing.

Nevaeh is 5’5″ and about 160 lbs. She was last seen in the City of Watervliet wearing a grey Hurley sweatsuit and black shoes.

If anyone has information in regards to her location, you’re asked to give Watervliet police a call.