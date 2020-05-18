Watervliet PBA issues statement on furloughing of chief

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Benevolent Association released a statement on the furloughing of the police chief.
Last week, the city of Watervliet’s administration stated that the chief’s position was furloughed due to finances and to also save three police officer positions from being cut.
On Monday, the PBA said they believe the firing of Chief Anthony Geraci was personal in nature and not released to the city’s financial struggles. The organization is asking the administration to reconsider reinstating Geraci.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Senate willing to negotiate hazard pay for essential workers after $3-trillion HEROES Act passed in House
- News 8 hosts ‘COVID-19 the Virtual Town Hall’ with Connecticut’s government and community leaders Monday night
- Coronavirus or border wall — lawmakers debate which is more important
- Buffalo church holds Sunday service at drive-in theater
- SPAC cancels 2020 Classical Season