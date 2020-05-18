Watervliet PBA issues statement on furloughing of chief

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Benevolent Association released a statement on the furloughing of the police chief.

Last week, the city of Watervliet’s administration stated that the chief’s position was furloughed due to finances and to also save three police officer positions from being cut.

On Monday, the PBA said they believe the firing of Chief Anthony Geraci was personal in nature and not released to the city’s financial struggles. The organization is asking the administration to reconsider reinstating Geraci.

