Watervliet officer credited with saving woman’s live by using tourniquet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet patrol officer is being credited with helping to save the life of a seriously injured woman.

The police chief tells NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that the woman could have died from blood loss had the officer not used his training — and a tourniquet.

It was around 2:40 am Saturday. Patrol Officer Michael McNally was one of the first officers on scene in the 1600-block of 6th Avenue responding to a call over a fight inside an apartment.

Chief Anthony Geraci says the woman was losing a significant amount of blood, but the quick thinking Officer McNally had training and a tourniquet on his belt.

“All of our officers are trained and equipped with tourniquets. When seconds counted, he knew that her life was in jeopardy, and he used his training and he applied the tourniquet on her leg and effectively controlled the bleeding,” said Geraci.

Members of the Watervliet Fire Department continued emergency care before transporting the injured woman to the hospital where police say she is recovering.

“The medical staff told us his actions directly effected her recovery. These officers are put into the moment, and you are glad to see them perform courageously,” added Geraci.

The Watervliet Police Department is also sharing this kind of training with their school district by participating in the national “Stop The Bleed” program.

Geraci says they will hold training in all Watervliet schools with middle school and high school students also participating.