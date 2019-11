COHOES N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thomas Slivienski has been sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for his role in the 2018 murder of a man on the Mohawk Hudson Bikeway in Cohoes.

Slivienski,, 23, of Watervliet, was also sentenced to 15 years to life for illegally possessing the gun used in the murder of 17-year-old Johni Dunia.

Prosecutors say the motive for the killing was revenge for a previous bad drug deal and that the murder was planned in advance.