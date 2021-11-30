Watervliet man pleads not guilty to murder in Central Ave homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a homicide on Central Avenue in Albany earlier in November. District Attorney P. David Soares said Sean Pacheco, 39, of Watervliet was arraigned on an indictment in Albany County Court on November 29.

Pacheco is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old John Welcome of Albany with an illegally possessed firearm around 2 a.m. on November 21 on Central Avenue.

Pacheco was arrested by Albany Police Department detectives on November 21 after an investigation. A search warrant at Pacheco’s residence allegedly uncovered a quantity of cocaine, along with a scale and baggies.

Charges:

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree (misdemeanors)

Pacheco was remanded into custody without bail. A conference date has been scheduled by the court on January 3, 2022.