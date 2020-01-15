Watervliet man charged with felony drug possession, resisting arrest

Drugs found in the possession of Kenyatta Ingram Jr. (NYSP)

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested after police found him to be in possession of a large number drugs.

New York State Police were conducting a traffic stop around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Yorktown when they said Kenyatta Ingram Jr. refused to comply with police and a struggle began.

A NYSP K9 and taser were used before Ingram was taken into custody. Both the trooper and Ingram suffered injuries.

Both were treated at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Ingram was found in possession of approximately 697 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy, approximately 75 grams of marijuana, and approximately 34 grams of cocaine.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A felony, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and Disorderly Conduct, a violation.

Ingram was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 11.