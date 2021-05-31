Watervliet holds Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Park

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Watervliet, a Memorial Day Parade did not take place this year, but they didn’t let that stop them from honoring service members.

Watervliet held their first public Memorial Day ceremony since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Veterans Park. Congressman Paul Tonko joined Mayor Charles Patricelli, Sen. Neil Breslin and Assemblyman John McDonald for a presentation, wreath laying, and a lowering of the flag to half-staff in memory of those who have served.

Taps, “God Bless America,” and more were played for those in attendance.

The mayor also invited former Albany County Executive and Vietnam veteran Michael Breslin to be a guest speaker. Breslin graduated from West Point and earned a Meritorious Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, and a combat infantry badge during his service in Vietnam.

Retiring as a major from the service, Breslin said remembering our veterans is important.

“We may go from time to time forgetting those who have lost their lives but those people who have families, their families never forget, and there are people always out there ready to serve us in the military putting their lives at risk every day,” he said. “May we never forget them.”