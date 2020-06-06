Watervliet declares State of Emergency, imposes curfew

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Watervliet has declared a state of emergency and is imposing a curfew in the city.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 8 unless extended.

The curfew will run from 9 p.m. Sunday until Monday, June 8 due to the threat of civil disturbance. The curfew may also be extended.

The curfew applies to the entire city, and residents are asked to remain home except for emergency or urgent care. It does not apply to those who are going to work, first responders, some government officials, or members of the media.

Failure to obey the order is punishable by law, police said.

