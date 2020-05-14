Watervliet crews battling fully engulfed house fire

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a fully involved house fire in Watervliet.

The fire broke out at a home at the intersection of 4th Street and 7th Avenue. Multiple crews responded to the scene.

According to the Watervliet Fire Chief, no one was inside the home when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated.

