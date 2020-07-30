Watervliet child seat inspections kick-off series in Albany County

Melanie Matcheson loads groceries into her van as her daughter Georgianna buckles little sister Caroline into her in Southington, Connecticut, July 2019. (AP / Jessica Hill)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet is hosting a child seat safety check on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Watervliet Elementary School parking lot. Appointments are required so everyone can maintain social distancing.

“For a child to be as safe as possible in a motor vehicle, it is crucial that they are in a safety seat that fits them and is installed properly. These safety seat checks allow parents and caregivers to learn from the experts and make sure their little ones are secure when they are on the road.” Mark J.F. Schroeder

DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair

Five certified officers will be on-site to inspect and make sure child seats are installed correctly, free of charge. Contact the city via phone or email to schedule an appointment.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee sent out a reminder to parents and caregivers on Thursday that more free car seat inspection eveents are available in upcoming weeks:

August 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 68 Maple Avenue, the Voorheesville Farmer’s Market at the United Methodist Church of Voorheesville

August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New York State Police Station, 7960 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

Trained and certified child passenger safety technicians will help caregivers choose a seat and/or restraints that fit their car and their child’s age and size, and understand how to install it properly. The right car seat can be a critical life-saving tool, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting that they reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

These safety checks are part of a year-round initiative to increase public safety, so you can make an appointment with a local inspection site if you can’t attend one of these events. The NHTSA also offers instructions on installing and registering car seats online.