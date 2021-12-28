Watervliet awarded $500K to help low-income residents make home repairs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Watervliet has been awarded $500,000 from the 2021 New York State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help low income residents make home repairs.

“This grant is designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners make needed repairs to homes,” Mayor Charles Patricelli said. “The city is currently reviewing the rules and regulations and will be developing a process for which residents can apply.”

The city said it plans to use the grant to assist 25 to 30 owner occupied, single and multifamily homes located in Watervliet. The grant program is designed to provide safe housing and improve deteriorating neighborhoods.

Grants can be up to $25,000 per owner-occupied house and may be used toward improving code violations, energy efficiency, roof and chimney repair, furnace and heating repair, plumbing and electrical repair, and foundations and exterior wall repair.

“Grants like these enable qualified homeowners to make necessary repairs to roofing, or add energy saving replacement windows or heating systems, which will save them money over time,” said Patricelli. “Over the past 10 years, the city has been able to provide assistance to over 90 owner occupied homes which not only improves the quality of life for the residents in some cases it also improves the look of the entire block.”

Before grants are awarded to homeowners, inspections will be performed on each home by the city’s building department, including a third-party electrical inspection. Since 2010, the city has been awarded five CDBG grants totaling $1.76 million, not including this grant.

Homeowners can contact the Office of the General Manager at 518-270-3800 extension 122 to get more information on the program or call the Mayor’s Office at 518-270-3815.

The Office of Community Renewal has awarded more than $11 million as part of the CDBG funding round for a variety of projects that address local housing needs.