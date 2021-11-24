Waterford man arrested on robbery, assault, unlawful imprisonment charges

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested on robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonments charges stemming from an incident in Coeymans. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Paul Farley, 50, of Waterford was arrested on November 23.

In the incident, which occurred on November 16, Farley is accused of assaulting the victim with a weapon, forcibly stealing property from the victim and unlawfully preventing the victim from leaving the residence.

The victim was located at Saint Peters Hospital after a nurse alerted the Sheriff’s Office of the victim’s injuries. Farley’s co-defendant, Brian Bagley, was arrested on November 17 without incident.

Charges:

Robbery in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (felony)

Grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Farley was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and released on the supervision of probation.