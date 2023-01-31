TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday night, New York State Police of Brunswick pulled over a vehicle on Second Avenue in Troy for a violation of Vehicle and Traffic Laws. The driver, John W. Terry III, 43, of Waterford, was found to be driving intoxicated.

Police also discovered that Terry III was in possession of felony-weight narcotics. Terry III was transported to SP Brunswick where he recorded a BAC of 0.11%. Police charged him with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Driving While Intoxicated, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Terry III was released to a sober party and is due to appear in Troy City Court on February 6.