Waterford looking to salvage season amid canal closures

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Canal System is one of the most important resources the state has for commerce and travel. With the recent announcement that the opening of the canal will be delayed, one local town is seeing a massive decrease in activity along its waterfronts.

Typically, the Promenade of the Waterford Canal Visitors Center is lined up with boats in early May for travel east through the Erie Canal. On Tuesday, due to delays in maintenance to the canal, the docks were out of the water. Further up the flight, the flood basins remain dry.

Waterford Town Supervisor John Lawler said canal travel provides a huge resource to town and village businesses this time of year, and they’re feeling the impact.

“At this point, it’s pretty much a lost season for us; it’s a lost season for our businesses,” he said. “The Canal System will be here next year. If we don’t get a chance to open this year, we’ll just have to make sure next year is an even bigger success.”

Lawler said, now that the farmers markets are allowed to reopen, they hope to have the town’s market back up and running on Sunday.

