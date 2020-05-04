Waterford landslide leaves 12 people displaced

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— According to Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, 12 people had to evacuate their homes on Sunday after a landslide took place on Middletown Road around 3:30pm.

Originally as a precaution, 7 houses in the area were evacuated. After an inspection by engineers, that number was reduced to 3 homes.

One man had to be helped out of his home after debris fell down on his driveway blocking access to the road.

“They are going to be out for a couple of days,” explained Chief Baldwin. “We are going to be monitoring the site regularly. The town will be evaluating the landslide to see if it continues and they will make their assessment as the time goes on.”

Engineers placed stakes in the ground to help them monitor the rate at which the ground is sliding. The stakes will be looked at daily as well as the homes that have been evacuated.

The cause of the landslide is unknown at this time.

“150 feet of land, I was told, slid down,” said Chief Baldwin. I know if you’re looking at it, there is a 50 foot sheer wall there they are concerned about that is continuing to fall.”

Those who have been evacuated have found other places to stay for the time being.

Waterford Police have been monitoring the scene.