Waterford fall decoration contest spreading kindness in the community

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents in Waterford are displaying the best that fall has to offer right in their front yards.

The decked out homes are part of the ‘Fall for Waterford” contest, which encourages residents to outfit their houses with fall decorations and submit pictures online for consideration. The ultimate goal is to show off the beauty of their town, while bringing the community together.

Hosted by the Anthony Blaauboer Kindness Foundation, the foundation is run by Jeff and Michelle Blaauboer, who lost their son in August 2018. They continue to honor his legacy by spreading a message of kindness, a trait their son was most known for.

Anthony Blaauboer passed away in August 2018 from a drowning accident in the Hudson River. Two years later, the Waterford community continues to honor his memory.

Like many of the applicants, it’s not about winning, it’s about showing support for Anthony.

The contest runs until October 24. At the end of the month, four homes will be selected to win gift cards to local restaurants.

