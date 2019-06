COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) Water service will be interrupted on Remsen Street from Newcomb to White Street on Friday, June 21st from 1:00 p.m. until the project is complete.

Residents in the immediate area will have little to no water pressure during the work period.

City officials say some discoloration of the water is expected, but this is normal and not harmful. However, they recommend holding off on washing of white laundry until the water clarity returns.