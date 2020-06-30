Water main break shuts down part of Hoosick Street in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break shut down part of a major road in the city of Troy Monday night.
Hoosick Street between 15th Street to Burdette Avenue was closed Monday night due to a 12-inch water main break.
The water was shut off while crews worked to repair the break.
Customers can expect water discoloration for several hours, and drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes of travel.
