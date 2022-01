AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam has advised residents Saturday of a water main break on Upper Church Street. Residents will experience low to no water until repairs are completed.

Crews have been advised of the incident and are working to reinstate full water service as soon as possible. There will be one lane, alternating traffic in the area while the repairs are made.

City officials ask drivers to be patient and use caution in the area, or seek alternate routes if possible.